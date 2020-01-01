Caf Champions League: When is FC Platinum vs Simba SC and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the first-leg meeting between Wekundu wa Msimbazi and the Platinum Miners in Harare

will take on Simba SC in the first leg of their second-round tie in the Caf on Wednesday, December 23.

This will be the first meeting between the Tanzanian giants and the hosts from Zimbabwe in the history of the clubs, and they will face off at National Stadium in Harare.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi qualified for the next phase of the competition after securing a 1-0 aggregate win against Nigerian outfit Plateau United.

Simba won the first leg played in Abuja 1-0 courtesy of a Clatous Chama goal and claimed a 0-0 draw in the return leg played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On the other hand, Platinum made it to the next round after a 4-1 aggregate win when they eliminated Costa De Sol of Mozambique. The Zimbabwean champions won the first leg played in Maputo 2-1 before claiming a 2-0 win in the return leg.

Simba have already arrived in Zimbabwe with a contingent of 24 players with only midfielder Bernard Morrison, whom they signed from rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC), being left in Dar es Salaam owing to an unspecified illness.

Simba custodian Aishi Manula is confident they have what it takes to return home with a good advantage from the away fixture.

“We have agreed as players to do well in the Caf competition and we know our chance to perform is now,” Manula told reporters before the team left for Harare.

“We are confident in ourselves that we have what it takes to go out there and come home with a good result, we want to put ourselves in a good advantage to qualify and we know what we have to do when we step on to the pitch.

“We are in a very good round of the competition and all we need is to win to make it to the group stages, we want to go far in the competition and we will make sure we don’t disappoint our fans back home.”

Last season, Simba failed to make it past the preliminary stage after losing on the away goal rule to UD Songo of Mozambique. The two sides had battled to a 0-0 draw in Mozambique and in the return leg played in Dar es Salaam, it ended 1-1 meaning Songo advanced on the away goal rule.

Whereas in the 2018/19 season they managed to reach the quarter-finals, it was in 1974 when Simba managed to get into the semi-finals but were knocked out by Egyptian side Ghazl El Mahalla.

When is the Caf Champions League?

The Caf Champions League return leg clash will kick off at 16:00 on Wednesday, December 23.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels December 23 16:00 FC Platinum vs Simba SC Azam TV

Where is the Caf Champions League?

National Sports Stadium (Harare):

About National Sports Stadium

The National Sports Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium, in Harare, Zimbabwe, with a maximum capacity of 80,000 people.

It is the largest stadium in Zimbabwe, located in Harare, close to Heroes Acre, and it is used mostly for football matches but is also used for rugby union.

Association football club CAPS United FC also use the venue, which opened in 1987, for most of their home games.

The first leg of the 1998 Caf Champions League final was held at the National Sports Stadium on November 28, between Dynamos Harare of Zimbabwe and ASEC Mimosas of Cote d'Ivoire that ended in a 0-0 draw.

The stadium was closed for 20 months, starting November 2006, for major renovations and has also hosted many important events since its construction such as the 1995 All-Africa Games.