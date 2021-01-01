Caf Champions League: When is AS Vita Club vs Simba SC and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the meeting between Wekundu wa Msimbazi and the Congolese giants

Simba SC will launch their campaign in the group stage of the Caf Champions League with an away fixture against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday, February 12.

The Msimbazi giants reached the group stage for the third time in history after they managed a resounding 4-1 aggregate win against FC Platinum of Zimbabwe in the final qualifying round.

After losing the first leg played at National Sports Stadium in Harare 1-0, Simba - then led by coach Sven Vandenbroeck - returned home to turn the screw and beat the Platinum Miners 4-0 to advance 4-1.

The Belgian tactician then resigned a day after sealing the group stage spot, leaving the Wekundu wa Msimbazi searching for a new man to guide them in the competition and local competitions.

Simba have since appointed Frenchman Didier Gomez Da Rosa and he will handle the team in the meeting against the Congolese side.

Da Rosa has already named a travelling squad of 27 players for the clash, leaving out injured captain John Bocco and Zimbabwean striker Perfect Chikwende, who is not eligible to play, having turned out for Platinum against the same side.

However, Da Rosa will be happy to welcome back Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison, who missed the two-legged fixture against Platinum owing to a knee injury.

Morrison is among the star players making the trip to Congo, others being striker Meddie Kagere, midfielder Clatous Chama, winger Luis Miquisonne, goalkeeper Aishi Manula, and defender Pascal Wawa.

Apart from AS Vita, Simba are drawn in Group A alongside defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt, and Al-Merrikh of Sudan and will face the Egyptian giants in their second-round fixture at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on February 23.

When is the Caf Champions League game?

The Caf Champions League group stage clash will kick off at 22:00 on Friday, February 12, 2021.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels February 12 22:00 AS Vita Club vs Simba SC Azam TV

Where is the Caf Champions League match?

Stade des Martyrs (Kinshasa):

About Stade des Martyrs

The Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote, Martyrs of Pentecost Stadium, also known as simply the Stade des Martyrs and was formerly known as Stade Kamanyola, is a national stadium located in the town of Lingwala, in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It is mainly used for football matches and has organised many concerts and athletics competitions.

It is the home stadium of the national team of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the AS Vita Club and DC Motema Pembe.

The stadium has a capacity of 80,000 for international matches, but the capacity is 125,000 for most matches.

The Stade des Martyrs was originally called Stade Kamanyola and it is construction began on October 14, 1988, and ended on October 14, 1993. It replaced the former National Stadium, the Stade Tata Raphael.

In 1997, the stadium was renamed to "Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte" in memory of four ministers purged by Mobutu Sese Seko and hanged at the site on June 2, 1966: