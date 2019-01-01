Caf Champions League: We must prove ourselves against top teams – KCCA FC coach Mutebi

The Ugandan champions are already looking ahead to the group stage, while preparing for their first leg qualifier away in Windhoek

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have set a target of reaching the group stage of the Caf this season.

The Ugandan champions have been drawn to face Namibian side African Stars FC in the preliminary round of the competition with the first leg set for Windhoek on Saturday and the return tie slated for August 23 (Friday) at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

“Our target is to reach the group stage of the Caf Champions League,” KCCA coach Mike Mutebi is quoted by Xinhua.

“If you reach the group stage it means you will play 12 big games that will help the players to grow in confidence. The more matches the players play, the more they grow in confidence.”

Last season, KCCA became the first Ugandan club to reach the group stage of the Caf competition following a 1-0 aggregate win over Ethiopian side Saint George in the first round.

However, they were pooled in Group A where they managed to finish in third position after of scooped top spot with 13 points from six matches, while Esperance of settled for second-place on 11 points and Township Rollers of Botswana finished fourth.

Mutebi now believes his side have learnt from past mistakes and will do better this time around if they make it to the group stage.

“We came close to qualify for the knockout stage last time out, and coming third in a group which had tough teams like Esperance was not easy,” Mutebi continued.

Article continues below

“But we hope this time around, we will make it again and prove ourselves against the top teams.”

KCCA captain Charles Lukwago says they will not underrate African Stars because every team is comfortable playing at home.

"We need to get a good result away before our home game later this month and the only way for us to achieve this is not to underrate our opponents.”