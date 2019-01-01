Caf Champions League: Everybody at Yanga SC responsible for exit - Zahera

The Congolese coach has expressed his disappointment following the side's elimination from Africa's elite club competition last weekend

Yanga SC coach Mwinyi Zahera has refused to point a blaming finger to specific individuals following the side's heartbreaking elimination from the Caf .

The outfit bowed out after an aggregate 3-2 loss to Zambia champions Zesco United but have a chance of making it right in the second-tier competition, the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Congolese tactician is disappointed with his team's failure to advance but is now focusing on forthcoming assignments.

"Losing is part of the game, and I do not want to blame anyone for our exit," Zahera is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"We have been having a problem in the striking department, and it is something I do not want to talk about because I have severally addressed it."

Zahera admits there were specific plans in their second leg game against the Zambians in the 2-1 loss, unfortunately, they did not materialise.

"We planned to go for an early goal but it happened the other way around, we conceded first and equalised before falling later on," the coach concluded.

Everyone is unhappy with the outcome, but we cannot reverse them, our focus is on our next assignment."