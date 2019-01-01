Caf Champions League: VAR controversy ruins Esperance victory over Wydad Casablanca
Esperance have clinched their fourth Caf Champions League title, overcoming Wydad Casablanca who withdrew from the game following VAR controversy.
The first leg had ended 1-1 at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat with the Moroccans needing an away win to emerge as champions.
Fueled by a deafening noise inside Stade Olympique de Rades, Esperance took the lead in the 41st minute through Mohamed Belaili.
However, the game came to an abrupt end after the Moroccans walked off the pitch following referee Bakary Gassama's refusal to review Walid El Karti's disallowed strike for Wydad in the 58th minute.
