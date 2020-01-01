Caf Champions League: Vandenbroeck concern on Simba SC defence vs Plateau United

The Belgian tactician promises a tight defence when they take on their opponents in the first leg set for Abuja

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has stated the reason he wants his team to remain tight at the back when they take on Plateau United in a Caf match on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are already in Abuja in readiness for the preliminary round, first leg clash against the Nigerian outfit and the Belgian coach has revealed his desire is to see the team not concede away from home.

“To be honest, we don’t have much information about them [Plateau United], but at the beginning of the match I want us to strengthen our backline, I want it to be solid because in such matches it is not good to concede many goals,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s social media pages.

“We will make sure we remain tight at back and also study their weaknesses and then from there we can see what to do.”

Vandenbroeck, who is handling Simba for the second time in the Caf competition, has also revealed the team’s morale in camp is good and that they don’t have any injury worries heading into the match.

“Everything is okay, everyone is ready for the game and they are all happy with that,” Vandenbrock continued. “What we worked for the past few weeks we have to use it tomorrow [Sunday].

“Our plans are more connected to our side to ensure we win; it is better to win away as it will give us an easy work to finish the job when we meet again in the return leg.”

Vandenbroeck received a huge boost with two key players – striker Meddie Kagere and winger Luis Miquissone – making the 24-man squad to for the clash that will be played in Abuja.

After the first leg at New Jos Stadium, Plateau United will travel to Dar es Salaam for the return leg which will be staged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on the weekend of December 4.

Simba’s fans will be keen to see some improvement, following last year’s unimpressive display after they were knocked out in the preliminary round by UD Songo from Mozambique.

Whereas in the 2018/19 season they managed to reach the quarter-finals, it was in 1974 when Simba managed to get into the semi-finals but were knocked out by Egyptian side Ghazl El Mahalla.

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Ally Salim, and Beno Kakolanya.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Ibrahim Ame, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Rally Bwalya, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, and Clatous Chama.

Strikers: John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Miraji Athumani, Bernard Morrison, Luis Miquissone and Ibrahim Ajibu.