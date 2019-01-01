Caf Champions League: UD Songo knock out Simba SC

The Tanzanian giants have been knocked out of the competition after the visiting Mozambican side snatched a vital away goal

Simba SC have been knocked out of the Caf after drawing 1-1 against UD Songo of Mozambique on Sunday.

A late penalty by Erasto Nyoni was not enough to keep the Msimbazi Reds in the competition as Songo progressed to the next round on the away goal rule. Luis Misquissone scored UD Songo's goal in the first half.

Misquissone found Simba SC's net in the 14th minute and the Tanzanian side could not recover until almost the last minute for Nyoni to score an equalizer which was not enough for them.

Head coach Patrick Aussems made a change in the 41st minute as he withdrew Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata and threw Hassan Dilunga into action. The change did not bring the desired results for the Tanzanian champions.

Mirajii Athumani, who replaced Gadiel Michael in the 77th minute, was brought down in the 84th minute for Simba SC to be awarded a penalty which they pulled parity from.

The two sides played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Mozambique on August 10.

Simba SC XI: Aishi Manula, Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Jonas Mkude, Deo Kanda, Sharaf Shiboub, Meddie Kagere, Clatous Chama and Francis Kahata.

Subs: Beno Kakolanya, Mohammed Hussein, Dos Santos, Gerson Vieira, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga and Miraj Athumani.