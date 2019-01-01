Caf Champions League: Township Rollers need fan support to overcome Yanga SC - Truca

The two sides will clash again on August 24 to determine which team will progress to the next round of the continental club championship

Township Rollers head coach Tomas Truca is confident his side will qualify for the next round of Caf at the expense of Yanga SC.

Truca led Township Rollers to a 1-1 draw at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in the first leg of the preliminary round last week.

"We prepared the plan which worked in the second half. We created chances and scored and in the second half, we brought confidence to the team. We should have been more on the ball even though we were under pressure," Truca told the Daily News.

"I know we can play better and be more on the ball. The team worked hard for this result [1-1 away draw] and big compliments to our goalkeeper [Wagarre Dikago]."

Furthermore, the Czech tactician believes the upcoming match on August 24 will only be won with the full support from the home fans.

"We stood firm and we know with a fully packed stadium, here at home we can do it. I am asking all Rollers fans to attend the second leg as we, together, can succeed," he added.

"It is still open and we can play better but it is always better to have a 1-1 draw away than a 0-0 draw or lose."

Meanwhile, Township Rollers general manager Sydney Mgagane echoed Truca's sentiments, affirming the need of home fans at the stadium when the Tanzanian mainland giants visit.

"We think the team did well and we respect our opponents with good preparation and support of our home crowd. We believe we can finish the job at home," Mgagane told the same publication.

The winner between Township Rollers and Yanga SC will face the aggregate victor in the match between Zesco United of Zambia and Green Mamba of Eswatini.

Zesco United enjoyed a 2-0 away win in the first leg, ahead of the second leg to be played in Ndola on August 24.