Caf Champions League: There is no conflict with Morrison – Simba SC’s Da Rosa

The French tactician has come out to deny rumours he is not on talking terms with the former Yanga SC player

Simba SC coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa has come out to clarify he does not have any personal issues with midfielder Bernard Morrison.

The relationship between the coach and the Ghanaian star has been in the spotlight since the Frenchman took charge of the team, with Morrison missing out on very important fixtures.

The climax came last Tuesday when the fit-again player was excluded from the travelling squad to face Al Merrikh of Sudan in their third match of Group A in the Caf Champions League.

The decision left many Simba fans asking what could be the problem with social media suggesting the two are not on talking terms and that the Ghanaian star, who signed for the Msimbazi giants from rivals Yanga SC at the beginning of the season, could leave the team in the next transfer window.

Gomez has explained his position on the matter insisting he does not have any problem with the player and stated he is part of his plans to help the team achieve their targets for the season.

“There is no conflict between me and Morrison, believe me, I am frank, he is very frank. I can say even we have a good relationship and we talk together, and I explained to him my decision but it is a family you know,” Gomez told Kitenge TV when Simba arrived in Dar es Salaam from Sudan.

“A squad is a family and we need to keep some things confidential because we need to respect our team is very important.

“So like I said before, I don’t have any conflict with him [Morrison] and it is the same for him so everything is good and I am very sure he will help us to achieve our targets.”

Article continues below

Asked to explain why he dropped the midfielder from the squad that travelled for the match against Al Merrikh in Khartoum, Gomez explained: “It is because of family matters, I don’t want to talk about it, but everything is good and please don’t worry about it, all is well.”

Simba secured a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh at Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum to increase their points to seven, while African champions Al Ahly managed a 2-2 draw against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Cairo.

Simba will now face Al Merrikh in their fourth group match on March 16 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the same day AS Vita will host Al Ahly in Kinshasa.