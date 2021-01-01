Caf Champions League: Suspended Morrison in Simba SC squad to face Al Ahly

The Ghanaian midfielder has travelled with the Msimbazi giants for the away match in Cairo despite having two yellow cards

Simba SC have named midfielder Bernard Morrison in their squad to face Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League fixture on Friday.

The Msimbazi giants have left Dar es Salaam for Egypt on Tuesday and the team will stay for one night in Dubai before connecting to Cairo on Wednesday ahead of the second round match set for Cairo International Stadium.

According to the travelling list of 21 players obtained by Goal, Ghanaian midfielder Morrison has been included in the squad by coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa despite being suspended for the clash for having accumulated two yellow cards.

Morrison, who joined Simba from rivals Yanga SC at the start of the 2020-21 season, picked the first yellow card against Al Merrikh of Sudan in a match they won 3-0 before picking another card against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a duel they won 4-1 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Tanzania goalkeeper Aishi Manula is among the star players making the squad alongside Kenya defender Joash Onyango, Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa, Shomari Kapombe, and Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga.

Also missing from the squad is striker and captain John Bocco, while winger Luis Miquissone, who has already scored three goals in this campaign, and Clatous Chama, who scored two goals against AS Vita, has been included in the squad.

Ahead of the match, coach Da Rosa had told Goal in an earlier interview he will field his best squad to face the African champions, whom they beat 1-0 in the first meeting.

“It will be interesting to play with our best team against Al Ahly in Cairo because we are now a big team in Africa and also we must prove away what we can do better even against Al Ahly we will see during the next week but today it is the time to enjoy,” Da Rosa told Goal.

“We have to enjoy our qualification and also to enjoy our progression, Simba is progressing a lot now Simba is among the eight best teams in Africa, so enjoy this time and we have one week to think about what we could do against Al Ahly.”

Simba are topping Group A on 13 points from five matches while Al Ahly are second on eight points, AS Vita are third on four while Merrikh are last with two points.

Simba squad to face Al Ahly; Aishi Manula, Kennedy Juma, Ally Salim, Chris Mugalu, Francis Kahata, Luis Miquissone, Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Meddie Kagere, Larry Bwalya, Taddeo Lwanga, Erasto Nyoni, Bernard Morrison, Hassan Dilunga, Said Ndemla, Pascal Wawa, Beno Kakolanya, Peter Mudhuwa, David Kameta, Ibrahim Ajibu, and Clatous Chama.