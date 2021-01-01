Caf Champions League: Simba SC’s Zrane & Wawa stuck in Kenya for Kaizer Chiefs clash

The Msimbazi giants left for South Africa from Kenya minus one player and official for the first leg clash against the Amakhosi

Simba SC arrived in South Africa minus one player and official for their Caf Champions League quarter-final clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Goal can exclusively reveal Simba defender Pascal Wawa and the team’s trainer Adel Zrane were left in Nairobi, Kenya after they had problems with their travelling documents.

The Msimbazi giants travelled through Kenya to Johannesburg and the two could not board the plane from Nairobi owing to issues with their visas but they are now expected to link up with the team when their paperwork is sorted.

A source with the team has, however, told Goal the two have started to work on their visas and they will link up with the team soon in South Africa.

“It is true Pascal [Wawa] and Adel [Zrane] remained behind in Kenya because they had some small issues with their paperwork especially the visas but we left them behind to sort the problem,” the source told Goal.

“I am confident it will be sorted out and they will link up with us here in Johannesburg, it is nothing big to worry about because their papers had issues and must be cleared for them to travel.”

On Tuesday, Simba landed safely in Johannesburg for the first leg fixture with a squad of 24 players making the trip but conspicuously missing was midfielder Bernard Morrison, who also had issues with his travelling papers.

However, Simba team manager Patrick Rweyemamu assured Goal the Ghanaian player will link up with the team after sorting his paperwork issues in Tanzania.

“We have left for South Africa minus Bernard [Morrison] because he does not have his paperwork ready to travel, his visa was yet to arrive and we cannot wait for him,” Rweyemamu told Goal.

“The club is still working on his paperwork and when they are ready, he will then join us in South Africa, we are confident his paperwork will be done in time for the match on Saturday.”

Simba will hope to maintain the solidity they showed in the group stage, where they only conceded two goals and kept four clean sheets as goalkeepers Aishi Manula and Beno Kakolanya were used between the sticks.

Mozambique winger Luis Miquissone - who scored a clinical goal against Al Ahly in matchday three to earn Simba a surprise 1-0 win - is expected to be the club's creative brain during the knockout stage and has also been named in the travelling squad.

Striker John Bocco has also made the squad and he will fight for a starting role alongside Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu.

Simba SC squad; Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya and Ally Salim.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma and David Kameta.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Rally Bwalya, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata and Taddeo Lwanga.

Strikers: Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Ibrahim Ajib and Chris Mugalu.