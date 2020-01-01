Caf Champions League: Simba SC's target is to go far after drawing FC Platinum – Morrison

The Ghanaian midfielder says they are ready to go as far as they can in the competition after clearing the first hurdle

Simba SC midfielder Bernard Morrison is confident the team will go far in the Caf this campaign.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi secured their place in the next phase after managing a 1-0 aggregate win against Plateau United of on Saturday.

Simba won the first leg played in Abuja courtesy of a Clatous Chama goal and battled to a 0-0 draw against the same opponent in the return leg staged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

More teams

With the result, Simba have now booked a date with of Zimbabwe in the next round. Platinum made it to the next round on a 4-1 aggregate win after eliminating Costa De Sol of Mozambique.

The Zimbabwean champions won the first leg played in Maputo 2-1 before claiming a 2-0 win in the return leg played in Harare on Saturday.

Morrison, who joined Simba from rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC), has now said the team’s main target is to make sure they go as far as they can in the competition.

“I have seen our fans are happy to see the team progress to the next stage and it is the same case with the squad, we are very happy we have moved to the first round,” Morrison said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“Our main target now is to make sure we improve and keep fighting so as we can go as far as we can in the competition, we must increase our efforts because this is a knockout competition and not a league, where you fight for points.”

Article continues below

The Ghanaian continued: “Our main target now is to reach far, I know it is possible, I don’t know how far is far, but we are determined to reach as far as we can, and for now we want every player to play their part, make sure we are in the right frame and ready to represent the team.”

Last season, Simba failed to make it to the group stage after they were eliminated by UD Songo of Mozambique.

The first leg of the Simba vs Platinum will be played on December 22 or 23 in Zimbabwe with the return leg planned for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on January 5 or 6, 2021.