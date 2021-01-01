Caf Champions League: Simba SC’s Manula delighted to make top five list

The Taifa Stars custodian speaks after making it to the list of best goalkeepers in the Caf competition so far this campaign

Simba SC goalkeeper Aishi Manula has made the top five list of goalkeepers to have conceded the fewest goals in the Caf Champions League so far this campaign.

The Msimbazi giants’ custodian led his team to the quarter-finals of the competition after conceding only two goals, and he now occupies the second position in the chart of keepers to have conceded the fewest goals in the group stage.

Simba conceded goals against African champions Al Ahly after losing 1-0 away in Cairo and also let in their first goal in the campaign in the 4-1 win against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets so far this season include Moussa Camara (Horoya FC) and Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca), who each have four, while Aishi Manula (Simba), Ali Abdullah Abou (Al-Hilal), and Mohamed El-Shenawy (Al Ahly) each have three.

“For me, I feel happy to be on the list of goalkeepers with a good record of not conceding goals,” Manula said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“Many congratulations should go to my teammates and to the entire technical bench led by coach Gomes [Didier], who has been trusting me and giving me words of encouragement to make me better.

“I still have a tough job ahead of the trip after qualifying for the quarter-finals of this tournament and I really want to maintain a good record of not conceding goals.”

Meanwhile, Simba coach Gomes has said he has told his players to show their stature by getting positive results in all league matches as well as those in the Champions League.

Gomes has said he is waiting to see the opponents he will be scheduled to play against, noting he recognises them all due to their data and experience in African football.

Talking about Simba is currently one of the biggest teams in Africa, so I have told the players they must show their greatness in all the matches we will play in either the league or the quarter-finals,” Da Rosa said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“At the moment we are investing our energy in league matches but it does not mean we will ignore our quarter-final matches as that is also our plan to see that we do well.

“I know African football well and its challenges, I have taught Algeria I know the teams there the way it is in South Africa I also have friends and their data I have so there is no need to be scared in that.”

The teams that Simba could face in the last eight when the draw is conducted on April 30 are CR Belouizdad and MC Algers both from Algeria, and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.