Caf Champions League: Simba SC’s job half-done against Plateau United – warns Vandenbroeck

The Belgian tactician maintains they still have a mountain to climb when they host their rivals in the return leg on December 5

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has insisted they have not finished their job yet after managing to secure a vital 1-0 away win in the Caf against Plateau United on Sunday.

Clatous Chama scored the only goal of the game for the visiting Tanzanian giants 10 minutes into the second half and they held on to beat their Nigerian counterparts in the preliminary match, first leg contest staged at the New Jos Stadium, in Abuja.

It was a fine start for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who have made it clear they want to reach the semi-finals of the competition this term, but their Belgian tactician has warned the job is half done and they must be ready to complete the job when the two sides clash in the return leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, in Dar es Salaam on December 5.

“It was a tough game, against a very strong opponent who tried all tricks technically to find a goal but I congratulate my players because all 90 minutes were running to prevent them from scoring,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by the club’s social media after the match.

“I think we need to be very happy with the victory, it is a very great result [considering we won away from home] but we still haven't finished the job yet, because next week we have 90 minutes.”

As the Nigerian champions, Plateau came into the match with high hopes of profiting from home advantage against the visitors, who appeared in this year's competition as 's kings.

The Peace Boys made a fine start against Simba and almost got an early lead through Dennis Nya but goalkeeper Aishi Manila halted the attempt in the fourth minute.

Three minutes later, the visitors won a free-kick on the edge of the box when Isah Ndala brought down Aishi Manila but John Bocco headed the resulting effort from Mohamed Hussein wide.

The hosts continued to threaten Vandenbroeck’s side's defence but goalkeeper Manila stopped Oche Ochewechi's shot in the 13th minute before punching Nda's header away seconds later.

After the break, Plateau coach Abdul Maikaba brought on Ovoke Benard as a replacement for Saheed Jibrin as the hosts aimed to make the best of their promising attacks after a wasteful first half.

Against the run of play, Chama broke the deadlock for Simba, with a rebound after Plateau goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar parried Miquissone's effort into his path in the 54th minute.

Simba will now need a draw of any kind in the return leg to advance to the next stage of the competition.