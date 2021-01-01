Caf Champions League: Simba SC's claim of 'ineligible' Al Merrrikh players dismissed

The African body has responded to the Msimbazi giants over claims the Red Devils fielded two banned players in Khartoum

Confederation of African Football has dismissed a case filed by Simba SC seeking to have Al Merrikh punished for allegedly fielding ineligible players during their first-round meeting of the Caf Champions League.

The Msimbazi giants secured a 0-0 draw against the Sudanese outfit at Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum in their third match of Group A but later filed a complaint to the African body seeking to have the home team punished for fielding two players, whom they said were already banned by Sudan Football Federation.

According to Simba the two players - Ramadan Agab and Mohamed Bakhit Mahmoud Mohamed – were not supposed to feature in the game as they were serving a six-month suspension imposed on them by the local federation.

The two players were banned by the federation for six months for signing contracts with two different teams (Al Merrikh and Al Hilal], a penalty that is scheduled to expire in mid-April.

A source at Simba has confirmed to Goal Caf has already responded to their letter and told them the players were only banned from playing in the Sudanese top-tier league but were eligible to play in any tournament organised by Caf.

So according to the statement from Caf, the two players will be part of the squad that will face Simba at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday.

“We have received the response from Caf and they have told us the players were only banned from playing in the local league and it did not affect their participating in Caf tournaments,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Tuesday.

“As Simba, we are satisfied with the ruling from Caf and will move on, we are now ready to play against them on Tuesday as all we need is three points to increase our chances of reaching the quarter-finals.”

Simba are currently leading the group on seven points having won their first two games 1-0, against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt - and managing a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh of Sudan.