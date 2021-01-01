Caf Champions League: Simba SC's Chama reveals his best goal so far

The Zambia international has scored four goals in the ongoing campaign and hopes to score more and win the Golden Boot

Simba SC striker Clatous Chama has revealed his goal against Plateau United in the first leg of the first preliminary round away to Nigeria remains his best goal so far.

The Zambian scored the goal 10 minutes into the second half at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday, November 29, and it happened to be the only goal scored in the two legs. As a result, Wekundu wa Msimbazi made it to the group stage of the annual competition.

"My best goal so far was against Plateau United because, in the first leg, we did not create as many chances," Chama told Azam TV.

"But we continued working as a unit, pushing together, and in the end, we managed to get a positive outcome which has seen us come this far. It was not as beautiful but it was an important goal which counts and continues counting to date."

After scoring four goals so far in the competition, the 29-year-old has set his eyes on winning the Golden Boot by getting more strikes under his name. He has further expressed his feeling after making it to the team of the week twice in the ongoing campaign.

"It is a nice feeling [to make it to the team of the week twice] since it shows a lot for myself, the team and for the Tanzanian league also," Chama continued.

"It is motivating when you get a reward or something positive comes up as a result of your hard work. After many Champions League games I had not been included in the weekly team, and I asked myself when it would happen.

"I concentrated on working on myself and the good thing is that the team was doing well. So it did not worry me much, it was a motivation for me and I knew sooner or later it would come through.

"I am [hoping to challenge for the golden boot] since I feel I have a lot of goals coming from me and for the team. It will be a great feeling to be the top scorer of the competition."

Mnyama finished top of Group A with 13 points, two more than reigning champions Al Ahly.