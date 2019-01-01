Caf Champions League: Simba SC yet to recover from UD Songo humiliation - Rweyemamu

The team manager has revealed the players and the coaches are struggling since they were knocked out of the continental competition

Simba SC manager Patrick Rweyemamu has admitted the club is yet to accept their early exit from the Caf .

The Tanzanian league defending champions were knocked out by UD Songo of Mozambique in the preliminary phase after a second leg 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam on August 25.

The two teams had drawn 0-0 in the initial match.

“The fact we exited the Caf Champions League at an early stage has frustrated us for real but we are doing everything to make sure we forget the defeat and soldier on,” Rweyemamu told Mwanaspoti.

“We have the league title to fight for still.”

Simba are top of the league table after picking up maximum points from a 3-1 win over JKT and a 2-1 victory over Mtibwa Sugar in matchday two last Friday.

“We are happy we managed to win our first league matches against JKT Tanzania and Mtibwa Sugar despite the fact our players and the coaching team are not in the right frame of mind,” he added.

Rweyemamu also confirmed the team is in camp after a two-day break.

“After we allowed our players to rest on Saturday and Sunday, we have converged again in readiness for our match against Kagera Sugar on September 26,” Rweyemamu concluded.

Simba, Kagera Sugar, Lipuli FC and Namungo FC are the only sides with two wins from the opening two matches in the Mainland league competition.