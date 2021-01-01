Caf Champions League: Simba SC won't undermine Kaizer Chiefs - Lwanga

Mnyama have never made it past the last eight but they believe they can do even beter this season with a win over Amakhosi

Simba SC midfielder Taddeo Lwanga has insisted his team will not underrate Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League quarter-final.

Caf conducted the draw in Cairo on Friday and Wekundu wa Msimbazi were paired against the Premier Soccer League giants.

While Mnyama might be considered as favourites by some, the Uganda international midfielder insists at this stage no team should be underestimated.

"All the teams at this stage are very strong; you cannot undermine any team and the draw is tough of course," Lwanga said on Saturday.

"We will do everything to qualify to the semi-finals. I know it’s not easy, except only with hard work and determination."

Lwanga has been a key player for Wekundu wa Msimbazi since joining them in the recent transfer window and was a regular fixture in the midfield during the group stage.

Meanwhile, the club's communications officer Haji Manara is optimistic the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions will reach the final.

The Msimbazi Street-based charges have never made it past the last eight, but the vocal official is confident this time around they will go all the way.

"Thanks for [drawing Kaizer Chiefs in the last eight of the competition]," Manara posted on his official social media platform.

"I am seeing Simba making it to the finals of the Caf Champions League for the first time in Tanzania's history. It will be very interesting to narrate history to grandchildren."

The Tanzanian champions will travel south for the first leg tie that is expected to be played on May 14 or 15 before the second leg encounter at home on May 21 or 22.

Simba had an impressive run in the group stage and topped a tough pool that included African champions Al Ahly, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

They finished the group engagements with four wins, one defeat, and a draw, and topped the pool with 13 points, two more than the reigning champions, the Red Devils.

On the other hand, Amakhosi made it through to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group C where they faced Wydad AC, Horoya AC, and Petro Atletico.

Gavin Hunt's charges managed nine points after picking up two wins, three draws, and a loss. They managed to score five goals and conceded six.