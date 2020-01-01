Caf Champions League: Simba SC will beat FC Platinum and go far – Wawa

The Ivorian defender remains confident the Tanzanian giants have what it takes to win the two-legged fixture and move to the next stage

Simba SC defender Pascal Wawa believes his side have no option other than to beat and advance to the next stage of the Caf .

The Tanzanian champions will meet the Platinum Miners from Zimbabwe for the first time in history on Wednesday during the second round first leg match of the competition at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Simba have already arrived in Zimbabwe for the fixture and the Ivorian defender, who was among the 24-man squad named by Sven Vandenbroeck, has now maintained they will do everything possible to win the match and keep alive their hopes of going far in the competition.

More teams

“We all know what we want, and we know why we are in Zimbabwe, we want to win and we will do all we can to win, we want to do well, we want to go far in the competition and that remains our target this campaign,” Wawa said, as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We have already cruised past one hurdle and we now face another one, which looks tough by all means but when we step onto the pitch, we will do what we are supposed to do; win the match for us and the country.”

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi qualified for the next phase of the competition after securing a 1-0 aggregate win against Nigerian outfit Plateau United.

Simba won the first leg played in Abuja 1-0 courtesy of a Clatous Chama goal, and claimed a 0-0 draw in the return leg played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On the other hand, Platinum made it to the next round after a 4-1 aggregate win when they eliminated Costa De Sol of Mozambique, winning the first leg played in Maputo 2-1 before claiming a 2-0 win in the return leg.

Simba custodian Aishi Manula is also confident they have what it takes to return home with a good advantage from the away fixture.

“We have agreed as players to do well in the Caf competition and we know our chance to perform is now,” Manula told reporters before the team left for Harare. “We are confident in ourselves that we have what it takes to go out there and come home with a good result.

"We want to put ourselves in a good advantage to qualify and we know what we have to do when we step on to the pitch," he added. “We are in a very good round of the competition and all we need is to win to make it to the group stages.

Article continues below

"We want to go far in the competition and we will make sure we don’t disappoint our fans back home.”

Last season, Simba failed to make it past the preliminary stage after losing on the away goal rule to UD Songo of Mozambique. The two sides had battled to a 0-0 draw in Mozambique, and in the return leg played in Dar es Salaam, it ultimately ended 1-1, meaning Songo advanced on the away goal rule.

Whereas in the 2018/19 season they managed to reach the quarter-finals, it was in 1974 when Simba managed to get into the semi-finals but were knocked out by Egyptian side Ghazl El Mahalla.