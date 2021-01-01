Caf Champions League: Simba SC will be comfortable with 10 points – Gonzalez

The club’s official states what they are targeting to get out of the group and reach the quarter-finals for the first time in history

Simba SC have claimed they will only be comfortable during the group stage of the Caf Champions League when they reach 10 points.

The Msimbazi giants are currently leading Group A with seven points from three matches, having won their first two 1-0, against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt - and managing a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh of Sudan.

Despite topping the group, Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez has maintained they will only be comfortable with their pursuit to reach the quarter-finals of the competition when they get another win.

“We are ready to reach the quarter-finals and if we end up topping the group or coming second, we don’t know but our main target is to reach the quarters,” Gonzalez told Talent TV.

“In terms of what position we finish in the group, we leave that one to God, but for now we are topping the group, with a clean sheet and seven points, and we are expecting when Al Merrikh come for the fourth match, we get three points so we can sit comfortably at the top of the group with 10 points.

“We don’t know what will happen with our two remaining matches after we play Al Merrikh against AS Vita and Al Ahly.

“Our target still remains, to reach the quarter-finals and we are now targeting a minimum of ten points to achieve our goal.”

On how the team received the result of Al Ahly and AS Vita after they battled to a 2-2 draw in Cairo, Gonzalez said: “It was good news for us, it is a big advantage for us because, first of all, our opponents [two of them] dropped points, and secondly, it shows you how tough this group is.

“It shows you AS Vita is a big and dangerous team, and Al Ahly are also a big team, but remember we beat both of them, and for them to draw it is a big advantage for us, and it also shows that our team is also big because we managed to beat both teams.

“It also shows that this group will not be easy, it will be tough and we need to plan and prepare well to make it out of the group.

“On our way to Dar es Salaam after our game against Al Merrikh we met AS Vita in Ethiopia and I personally talked to their coach and congratulated him for the 2-2 draw against Al Ahly, and told him it was very entertaining football, they put up in Cairo.”

Simba will next face Al Merrikh in their fourth match on March 16, and on the same day Al Ahly will play away against AS Vita in Kinshasa.