Caf Champions League: Simba SC will achieve target after AS Vita Club win – Manara

The outspoken official now states the Msimbazi giants have started their journey of making it from the group stage

Simba SC official Haji Manara has maintained they are on course to achieve their target of reaching the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League following their opening win against AS Vita on Friday.



The Msimbazi giants secured an important 1-0 away win against the Democratic Republic of the Congo side in a match played at the Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote.



Zambian striker Chris Mugalu gave Simba the deserved win, which saw them move top of Group A, after he stepped up to convert from the penalty spot, sending AS Vita custodian Omossola Medjo the wrong way.



Manara has now maintained the good start is what they were looking for and promised the fans they are on track to achieve their set targets of making it from the group for the first time.



Simba have only managed to reach the group stage of the competition three times in history, but they have never progressed past the stage.



“I want to thank Tanzanians back home for their prayers and support they accorded the team before and after our game against AS Vita,” Manara told Simba Online before the team left Congo for Tanzania.



“We have made it clear our target is to progress to the quarter-finals and the start in Congo is a statement to other teams that Simba means business, we have set a goal and we must achieve it.



“I want to thank the players for making us and all Tanzanians proud, winning away is not an easy task, against such a strong team and we did it because we have invested in this team and we have set the goals we want to achieve.



“I am telling the fans to keep supporting us, we next face Egyptian giants Al Ahly but we also have a league match in between against Biashara United, so our plan is to have the team stay focused and ready for the upcoming tasks.”



Manara also confirmed the team will move straight to residential training on Monday to start preparations for the Al Ahly clash.



“We have a big game coming up against the African champions but the good thing is that we are facing them at Benjamin Mkapa, and you know very well what Simba can do at Mkapa,” Manara continued.



“We want the team to start preparations immediately and have picked Monday as the date to return to training, we have a league match and thereafter Al Ahly will land in Dar es Salaam, we are ready to get a win from them.”



Simba had lost 5-0 to AS Vita the last time they clashed in Kinshasa.