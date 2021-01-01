Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs will start with clean slate vs Simba SC – Hunt

The Amakhosi tactician reveals their plans are to start the return leg against the Msimbazi giants afresh and proceed from there

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has stated they will start Saturday's Caf Champions League quarter-final second leg against Simba SC with a clean slate irrespective of their first-leg advantage.

Despite carrying a 4-0 win from the first leg at FNB Stadium last weekend, Hunt has insisted Amakhosi will not be interested in the home result, and they will start the return leg at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on a fresh note and see what happens at the end.

“We have to start a new game on Saturday, we can’t consider ourselves through, we need to start the game properly and afresh and be prepared and then we can take it from there,” Hunt told Goal on Friday.

“It is going to be a much tougher game because they [Simba] are at home and all the conditions favour them but I don’t think we can think about that.

"We need to start the game on a clean slate, at 0-0 and then see where we can go from there.”

On whether they have injury concerns from the previous game, Hunt said: “No…no, we don’t have any injuries, it is pretty much the same squad that did duty in the first leg, it is the same squad of players we have.

“We all understand the game is not going to be easy, I know Simba will fight to get goals but we are all prepared.

"We know what to expect in the game, let us just get into the game and start from zero and see how far we can go.”

In an earlier interview, Hunt identified two players – winger Luis Miquissone and midfielder Clatous Chama - as Simba's dangermen ahead of the quarter-final clash.

“We must be at our best to stop Simba wingers, and especially that one from Mozambique [Miquissone] and Clatous [Chama] from Zambia, they are players we don’t have to give space to play their game, because if they are on top of their game, then we will be in trouble,” Hunt told Goal.

It will be Chiefs' second game in East Africa in the Caf Champions League having faced Rwandan club Kiyovu Sports in Kigali in March 1993.

The Soweto giants emerged 4-2 winners in the first round first-leg match and they advanced to the second round after winning the tie 9-3 on aggregate.