Caf Champions League: Simba SC to work on mistakes after beating Power Dynamos – Aussems

Simba SC coach hails Power Dynamos for giving them a 'good' friendly ahead of their Caf assignment against UD Songo on Saturday

Tanzanian giants Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems believes the friendly against Power Dynamos gave his side a clear picture of what to expect as they start their Caf campaign on Saturday.

Simba roared to a 3-1 win over Dynamos in the friendly played at National Stadium in Dar es Saalam with Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere helping himself to a hat-trick.

And speaking to reporters after the match, the Belgian coach said it was a perfect day for him to monitor his squad ahead of the trip to Mozambique to face UD Songo in the preliminary round, first leg match of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

“It was the kind of friendly which I was looking for before we start our Caf campaign, Power Dynamos gave us a very good and competitive game.

“I now have two days to rectify the mistakes I spotted against them, we must improve in some areas especially in the defensive line where we somehow looked vulnerable in the second half.”

Aussems has also said they will strive to get a good result away from home on Saturday.

“We don’t know the team [UD Songo] well, I have not seen them play, but we will do our best and get a convincing result to take back home.,” Aussems continued.

Simba SC also used the friendly to parade their new signings, among them Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata.