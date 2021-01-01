Caf Champions League: Simba SC to visit Tanzania parliament – Manara

The Msimbazi will have a rare chance to visit the country’s main parliament before their league match at Jamhuri Stadium

Simba SC have received an invite to visit the Tanzania parliament in Dodoma as they prepare for their Mainland Premier League and Caf Champions League matches.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are preparing for a grueling campaign, as they are set to take part in the Champions League group stage and also defend the league title for the fourth season in a row.

With the league set to resume on Thursday, Simba Information Officer Haji Manara has confirmed the team will travel to Dodoma for their league match against Dodoma Jiji on Wednesday the same day they have been invited to visit parliament.

“The team will resume training on Wednesday after we gave them a day off on Tuesday and they will leave Dar es Salaam in the morning of Wednesday heading to Dodoma,” Manara said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We gave the players a day off after winning the Simba Super Cup and we expect them to return on Wednesday in readiness for the league resumption and also Champions League matches.

“We leave for Dodoma in the morning of Wednesday ahead of our match against Dodoma Jiji on Thursday at Jamhuri Stadium, but before the match, we have been invited to visit parliament.

“At parliament, we are going there to get blessings from the ministers putting in mind we are going to represent the country in the Champions League where we play our first match on February 15, so after parliament, we will play the league and return to Dar es Salaam immediately so as to prepare for another league match against Azam FC on Sunday.”

Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has already expressed his satisfaction with the squad after they managed to lift the Super Cup.

The Msimbazi giants were crowned champions of the competition despite a 0-0 draw against Tout Puissant Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the final played at Mkapa Stadium.

The hosts were handed the trophy by virtue of having beaten Al-Hilal of Sudan 4-1 in the opening match and thus their head-to-head record was better than the Sudanese side, who had beaten TP Mazembe 2-1 in their opening fixture.

“I am very happy to all my players for giving their best and I think we are on a good way to continue our campaign for both Champions League and Premier league assignments,” Da Rosa said as quoted by Daily News.

“This game against TP Mazembe was much better than the previous as we improved defensively and I can see a good future.”

In the Champions League, Simba have been drawn to play defending champions Al-Ahly of Egypt, AS Vita from DRC Congo, and Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh.