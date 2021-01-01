Caf Champions League: Simba SC to play Al Merrikh at Mkapa without fans

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have enjoyed support from their supporters in home matches but this time around it will be different for the players

Simba SC have suffered a blow after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) suspended fans from attending the Champions League match against Al Merrikh at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday, March 16.

Mnyama have been having full support from their fans in home matches, the latest one being in the 1-0 win over defending champions Al Ahly. The 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions were expecting the same support against the Sudanese heavyweights but it is not going to be the case.

"As we continue preparations for the game against Al Merrikh, we have received a communication from Caf via [Tanzania Football Federation] that fans will not be allowed into the stadium," Haji Manara, who is the club's Communications Officer, said in a presser.

"Only the officials and a few individuals will be allowed into the stadium for the game. All we can ask from our supporters is to pray for us from home and we will not disappoint."

The official has further stated it will not be a problem to play in an empty stadium since the players have the needed experience to perform.

"This will be a silent battle from our players just the way a lion does when it is on a hunting mission," Manara continued.

"It does not matter whether there will be fans or not because the players know how to handle the situation owing to their experience. We will give our best and I am hopeful we will get a positive outcome."

Manara further insisted on what the team is aiming at achieving in the competition.

"This year, Simba will do great things that will ensure we get the respect we deserve as a club.

"We have set a target of reaching the semi-final of the competition and we will do everything to achieve the objective."

Simba will miss the services of defender Pascal Wawa and midfielder Taddeo Lwanga due to suspension.

The Ivorian defender has formed a strong partnership in the Simba backline with Kenyan Joash Onyango and from three matches played, the Msimbazi giants are yet to concede a goal, while Lwanga has been the key in the midfield, combining well with Clatous Chama, Larry Bwalya and Luis Miquissone.