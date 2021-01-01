Caf Champions League: Simba SC to miss two key players vs Al Merrikh

The Msimbazi giants have clarified two of their players will not be involved when they will host the Red Devils in Dar es Salaam

Simba SC will miss the services of two players when they host Al Merrikh in their fourth Group A fixture of the Caf Champions League on March 16.

The two – defender Pascal Wawa and midfielder Taddeo Lwanga – will not feature in the match against the Sudanese outfit at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam due to suspension.

According to Simba official Abbas Selemani, the club has already received confirmation from Caf the two players have accumulated two yellow cards each and will thus not be eligible to play in the home game.

“Pascal [Wawa] and Taddeo [Lwanga] will not be part of the squad for the rematch against Al Merrikh because they have already accumulated two yellow cards,” Selemani said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

The two players have been key to Simba, who are leading the group on seven points from three matches, having won their first two 1-0, against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt - and managing a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh of Sudan.

The Ivorian defender has formed a strong partnership in the Simba backline with Kenyan Joash Onyango and from three matches played, the Msimbazi giants are yet to concede a goal, while Lwanga has been the key in the midfield, combining well with Clatous Chama, Larry Bwalya and Luis Miquissone.

The suspension of players comes just a few hours after Simba lodged a complaint with Caf seeking to have Al Merrikh investigated for allegedly fielding ineligible players during their first match which ended 0-0 on Saturday.

The two players - Bakhiet Khamis and Ramadan Ajab.- were banned by the federation for six months for signing contracts with two different teams - Al Merrikh and Al Hilal - a penalty that is scheduled to expire in mid-April.

Simba through CEO Barbara Gonzalez have confirmed they have officially written to the African body to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

“Simba would like to inform the public we have formally lodged a complaint to the Caf to investigate Al Merrikh of Sudan for using two players who were banned by the Sudan Football Association,” read a statement from Simba obtained by Goal.

“The said players were utilised during the Champions League match No.93 against Simba on March 6, 2021, in Khartoum, Sudan.

“The said players were banned from sporting activities for six months from January 21, 2021, due to each signing contracts for two teams simultaneously – Bakhiet Khamis and Ramadan Ajab.

“We look forward to Caf doing the necessary investigations on this matter, and take the appropriate actions.”

After the match against Al Merrikh, Simba will remain with two fixtures against AS Vita and Al Ahly.