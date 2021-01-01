Caf Champions League: Simba SC target goals away to AS Vita Club – Da Rosa

The French tactician explains his game plan as the Msimbazi giants start their group stage journey with an away match in Congo

Simba SC coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa has explained the importance of going for goals away from home when they face AS Vita Club in their first group match of the Caf Champions League on Friday.

The Frenchman will be handling the Msimbazi giants for the first time in the competition after replacing Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, who left the club immediately after guiding them past FC Platinum of Zimbabwe to reach the group stage for the third time in history.

Da Rosa has now explained their target in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is to ensure they score as many goals as possible by using the chances they create, insisting he was very sure they will have many scoring opportunities coming their way during the match set to be played at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.

“We are going to Congo with ambitions but there is no hiding that we must correct some things, particularly when we have an opportunity to score we need to score, and we insisted on this in our last training session if we have an opportunity in Congo and for sure we will have, we need to score a lot of goals,” Da Rosa told Simba online before the team left for Congo.

“It is very important also we need to be very consistency defensively because against Azam FC and particularly in the second half we let too much space to the opponent and so we need to minimize space between us particularly when we play outside.”

On why the team travelled with a squad of 27 players for the away match, Da Rosa explained: “We go there with our full squad, we never know with the Covid-19 regulations, we don’t need to be surprised in Congo so it is much better to carry a large squad.”

Simba’s squad left for DR Congo on Tuesday with captain and lead striker John Bocco among the players left behind, alongside new signing Perfect Chikwende.

Bocco, who has been struggling with injury, was dropped by coach Da Rosa while Chikwende was not included as he is cup-tied, having turned out against the Msimbazi giants for Platinum in the second round of the competition.

However, Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison, who missed the two-legged clash against Platinum due to injury, has been included in the squad, as is the new signing from Uganda - Tadeo Lwanga.

Other players in the squad include the Kenyan duo of defender Joash Onyango, midfielder Francis Kahata, Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama, goalkeeper Aishi Manula, and striker Meddie Kagere.

Simba have been drawn in Group A alongside defending champions Al Ahly from Egypt, Vita Club from Congo, and Al-Merrikh from Sudan.

Simba squad; Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein.

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga, Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Bernard Morrison.

Strikers: Meddie Kagere, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and Junior Lokosa.