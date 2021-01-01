Caf Champions League: Simba SC success did not start in one day – Abdallah

The Msimbazi giants explain their success in the African competition was not discovered in one day but was planned over many years

Simba SC have come out to clarify their recent success in the Caf Champions League did not happen in just one day.

The Msimbazi giants are having a good run in the African competition after they reached the group stage for the third time in history and are currently one foot away from reaching the quarter-finals of the competition.

Simba, led coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, are topping Group A with 10 points from four matches, and they are the only unbeaten side having won both matches at home and managed one win away.

They started their campaign with a 1-0 win against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo away in Kinshasa, returned home to beat African champions Al Ahly 1-0, then travelled to Sudan where they secured a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh and then returned home to beat the Sudanese outfit 3-0.

As they prepare for their fifth-round match against AS Vita at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the Simba Board of Chairman Salim Abdallah has stated they did not grind out the positive results just because of planning for one day, but it is something they have worked out to achieve many years ago.

“There are those who feel we have used luck to reach where we are now in the Champions League and there are those who feel we only woke up in just one day and found ourselves doing well in the competition, that is very wrong to think and not the truth at all,” Abdallah said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We have always had these targets, we had always discussed how can we improve and compete with the best in Africa, we never woke up and started performing, we had set the goals in a period of time, we would like to see Simba winning matches in Champions League and that is what is happening now.”

The Simba boss has further stated even the formation of the team’s current squad did not happen in one day as they had set up a committee to look at their weaknesses and where they needed to beef up the squad.

“Four the past four seasons, if people have been keenly following Simba correctly, we have worked tirelessly to build a strong squad but in a very keen manner, and we never signed players just because we wanted to sign, but we signed them with set goals, every player we sign as a reason as to why we sign him,” Abdallah continued.

Although their initial target was to reach the knock-out stage, Abdallah has further said their target this season is to go beyond the semi-finals of the competition.

“We need one point to seal the quarter-final slot but as Simba we will not stop just there; we want to reach the semi-finals or even the final if it is possible.”

Simba will next face AS Vita before they wind up their group matches with an away trip to Cairo to face Al Ahly.