Caf Champions League: Simba SC signing Lwanga left out of FC Platinum clash

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have left Dar es Salaam on Friday for their first meeting in Bulawayo without three players

New signing Taddeo Lwanga is among three players left behind by Simba SC as they travelled for their Caf match against on December 22.

The Ugandan winger signed for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi on December 2 for an undisclosed fee after leaving Egyptian club Tanta SC but he is yet to feature for the team.

While many felt his arrival was to have him play in the Champions League, Goal can now reveal Lwanga is among the players left behind for the trip to Zimbabwe, others being Charles Ilanfya, who is Simba’s number four striker, and Larry Bwalya, who is attending to family matters in Zambia.

“We are leaving for Zimbabwe on Friday but three players [Lwanga, Ilanfya, and Bwalya] have already been left out of the travelling squad,” a source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Friday.

On signing Lwanga, Simba said in a statement: “He has been signed to replace Gerson Fraga who recently underwent knee surgery due to an injury he picked earlier this season. Fraga will be out of action for more than six months so he was allowed to return to to oversee his treatment.”

In a recent interview, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck explained why he signed Lwanga.

“As you know, Gerson [Fraga] was ruled out for six to eight months meaning we had only one holding midfielder Jonas [Mkude],” Vandenbroeck explained as quoted by Daily News.

“This means Fraga will be missed for the whole season hence, we had to get another player to fill his void.

"I would have loved to have him [Fraga] for the whole season but unfortunately, he will not be able to play any game this season. It is unlucky for Fraga to be out of action for eight months and his contract expires at the end of the season.”

Simba eliminated Nigerian side Plateau United on a 1-0 aggregate scoreline while Platinum made it to the next round on a 4-1 aggregate win after knocking out Costa De Sol of Mozambique.

The first leg of the Simba vs Platinum game will be played on December 22 in Zimbabwe with the return leg planned for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on January 5 or 6, 2021.