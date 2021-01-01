Caf Champions League: Simba SC receive Tsh50m bonus for reaching quarters

The Msimbazi giants have been honoured by their title sponsors for reaching the last eight of the inter-club competition

Simba SC have received a windfall from their title sponsors for their efforts in reaching the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League this campaign.

The Msimbazi giants made it to the last eight but were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa after a 4-3 aggregate win, losing the quarter-final first leg clash away 4-0 before winning the home game 3-0.

The club’s main sponsors SportPesa have handed the team Tsh50m for their efforts to reach the last eight and promised the team more goodies if they end up retaining the Mainland Premier League title and the FA Cup.

What did Gonzalez say?

Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez, who was at hand to receive the token has thanked the betting firm for the gesture and promised the team will take a different approach to go past the quarter-final stage next season.

Mdhamini mkuu, kampuni ya @tzsportpesa leo imetukabidhi zawadi ya Tsh. 50 milioni kama bonasi kwa kufika hatua ya robo fainali ya Ligi ya Mabingwa Afrika. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/MdXc0ttc43 — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) May 27, 2021

“We have learnt a lot from the tournament this season, we have picked a lot of lessons and we know they will help us to do even better when we participate again in the competition next season,” Barbara told reporters during the function.

“Our plans were to go beyond the quarters but our first leg result was not what we wanted, we know what to do next time to make it easier for us to reach beyond where we reached this term.”

Meanwhile, Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has said despite being eliminated from the Champions League, he is proud to see a lot of competition in numbers within his squad which makes the team’s squad better.

On Wednesday, the French tactician led Simba to a 3-0 victory against Dodoma Jiji in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to set up a semi-finals date with Azam FC.

Goals from John Bocco, who notched a double and a late strike by Meddie Kagere was all Simba needed to remain on course to retain the trophy.

What did Da Rosa say?

“I am proud of the quality of the squad I have and what we have done in the Champions League this season despite the release, I am happy to see there is a lot of competition for numbers among my players which makes us better,” Da Rosa told Goal.

“Every player is very committed to training to make sure he gets a chance to start in the first team, you can see this through the quality shown by our players’ even those who come in to replace the players who start regularly.”

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will next face Namungo FC in a rescheduled Mainland Premier League match on Saturday.