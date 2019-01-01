Caf Champions League: Simba SC players "psyched" for UD Songo showdown

The Tanzanian giants' top players are looking forward to hosting the Mozambican side on Sunday

Simba SC players Gadiel Michael and Francis Kahata are confident of making it to the next round of the Caf .

The league champions will play Mozambican outfit Uniao Desportiva do Songo (UD Songo) in the second leg of the preliminary round at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Michael, who is among the new players signed by the club this season, believes the intense preparations by the team will help them to finish the job at home.

“Every player is psyched up for this weekend's game with an aim of giving their best to help the team win,” the defender told Mwanspoti.

“We are determined to advance to the next round of the competition, and I urge the fans to come in large numbers to support us.”

Kenyan international midfielder Kahata is quoted by the same newspaper echoing the sentiments from his colleague.

“We understand in football, there must be a winner and a loser, we do not want to be the latter,” said the former midfielder.

“We know it will not be an easy game but we want to give our best and win the game convincingly.”

After a barren draw in the first leg, Simba need a win for their passage to the second round.