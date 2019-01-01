Caf Champions League: Simba SC players need to fight for starting places against UD Songo - Aussems

The coach claims only hard-working players will be considered for the return match, after the team's drew 0-0 in the first leg

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has said he will only field players who are ready to face UD Songo in the return leg of the Caf .

The Tanzanian champions will host their Mozambican counterparts at the National Stadium on August 25 in Dar es Salaam after a barren draw in the first leg encounter. The Belgian tactician says players have to work really hard to earn a starting berth in the decisive preliminary round tie.

"Generally, I am satisfied with our preparations but I cannot assure now which player will be fielded or which one will not. Everyone has to keep discipline both on and off the pitch," Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

Aussems further explained how satisfied he is with the competition in the team which comes with the addition of new players.

"The players who will impress during these preparations is the one which will be highly considered for the upcoming match because I do not have a ready first eleven list as at now. Each one of these players has to impress in their respective positions in order to be trusted for the tie ahead of his rivals," the coach added.

The former AC tactician also talked of his preferred style of play.

"I always want us to build our game from the back and the current depth in the squad will be helpful in that regard," explained the former defender.