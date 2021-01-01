Caf Champions League: Simba SC on another level, rivals must admit – Manara

The Msimbazi giants’ top official claims they will not get tired from investing in the team until they reach some of their set targets

Simba SC have warned their rival clubs it is time they took their success in the Caf Champions League seriously and also accept they are on another level.

The Msimbazi giants continued with their good run in the competition after they hammered AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 4-1 to secure their quarter-final spot with a game to spare.

The game at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium saw Simba score their goals through Luis Miquissone, Clatous Chama (2), and Larry Bwalya, to make sure they are still unbeaten in Group A despite being drawn alongside African champions Al Ahly from Egypt, AS Vita, and Al Merrikh from Sudan.

The club’s Media Officer Haji Manara has stated their rival clubs must accept they are riding on a different level and they should not be surprised when they see the team performing well in the Caf competition.

“It is the right time for rival clubs to accept Simba are the best team in Africa at the moment,” Manara wrote on his social media pages. “The rival clubs must also know we have done enough to build this team and have it reach where it is.

“We have done a lot of investment in quality signings, we have the best squad currently, they should also know we have a coach of high qualities, with a lot of experience when it comes to African football.

“Apart from that, Simba management is also not sleeping on their jobs, we are working day and night to make sure everything is available for the players and the team, we don’t sleep and we also know what the country and our fans need, and that is what we work for.”

In a different post, Manara also taunted Simba's rivals, saying they will be the most supported team in Tanzania and Africa in the next 20 years because of the good job they are doing to sell their brand.

“Our brand is being built in the country and even young kids, who are yet to grow their teeth have started dreaming of supporting Simba,” Manara wrote.

“In the next 20 years, 90% of Tanzanians will be supporting Simba, while another 60% of people around Africa will also be supporting Simba, we are going to put more energy into this team, we will put everything on the team to make sure it succeeds.”

Simba, who are topping their group with 13 points, will finish their matches with an away game against Al Ahly on April 9 in Cairo.