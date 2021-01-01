Caf Champions League: Simba SC not in quarter-finals yet after Al Merrikh win – Da Rosa

The French tactician remains adamant they have not sealed their place in the quarters and calls on his team to stay focused

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has reminded his players they are not yet in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League despite beating Al Merrikh 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Msimbazi giants continued with their fine run in the group stage after goals from winger Luis Miquissone, defender Mohamed Hussein, and forward Chris Mugalu ensured they remained unbeaten and kept their top spot in Group A with 10 points and without conceding a goal.

And despite the vital win against the Sudanese outfit, coach Da Rosa has maintained they still need a point to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history and has called on his players to stay focused ahead of their fifth match against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We are very satisfied for sure, we scored three times, we played a very good retention game and like you see, we now have 10 points today [Tuesday], we have also kept the lead of this group but as I said before nothing is done yet, we need one point to be sure of reaching the quarter-finals,” Da Rosa told Goal after the game.

“We have two matches to play but you know our away record until now is very good, three wins, one draw outside Tanzania so it is a very good win for us today.”

On their next match against AS Vita, a team they beat 1-0 away in Kinshasa in their group opener, Gomes said: “We need to make a very good match because this team [AS Vita] is very dangerous and we know Vita very well and it will be a very decisive match.

“But concerning today [against Al Merrikh], for sure we were a little bit tired, you know we have played a lot of matches since one month ago, a lot so we can explain our slow start.

“But I cannot have believed if, before the competition, someone told me you will get 10 points after four matches, so it is a very good win, we must continue, we must focus on reaching the quarter-finals and like I said nothing is done for now.”

Simba are now on top with 10 points from four matches while Al Ahly of Egypt, who beat AS Vita 3-0 away, are second on seven points from four matches while Vita are third on four and Merrikh are last in the group with a single point.