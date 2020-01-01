Caf Champions League: Simba SC need to gain an advantage against FC Platinum – Manula

The Taifa Stars keeper now says they are ready to return home with a good scoreline from their first leg on Wednesday

Simba SC goalkeeper Aishi Manula is confident they will get a good result when they take on in the first leg of the Caf on Wednesday.

The Taifa Stars keeper has revealed the team has prepared well for the first meeting between the two sides which will be played at the National Stadium in Harare.

“We have agreed as players to do well in the Caf competition and we know our chance to perform is now,” Manula said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We are confident in ourselves that we have what it takes to go out there and come home with a good result, we want to put ourselves in a good advantage to qualify and we know what we have to do when we step on to the pitch on Wednesday.

“We are in a very good round of the competition and all we need is to win to make it to the group stages, we want to go far in the competition and we will make sure we don’t disappoint our fans back home.”

Simba left for Zimbabwe on Friday with a contingent of 24 players but midfielder Bernard Morrison, who was signed from rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) was conspicuously missing.

Simba team manager Abbas Ali, however, explained the player was left behind because he is suffering from malaria.

“We don’t have Bernard [Morrison] in the squad because he is down with malaria, Abbas told reporters before the team embarked on their journey to Zimbabwe. “Right back David Kameta, will also not travel due to his assignment in the national U20 team [Ngorongoro Heroes].”

In the traveling squad, coach Sven Vandenbroeck named new signing Taddeo Lwanga alongside striker Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, and midfielder Clatous Chama.

It was Chama who scored the away goal against Plateau United in the first round battle played away in Abuja, and Simba managed to hold them to a 0-0 draw in Dar es Salaam to advance on a 1-0 aggregate scoreline.

On the other hand, Platinum eliminated Costa Do Sol of Mozambique after a 4-1 aggregate win.

Simba squad: Goalkeeper: Aishi Manula, Ally Salim, Beno Kakolanya.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Ibrahim Ame, Joash Onyango, and Pascal Wawa.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Taddeo Lwanga, Larry Bwalya, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, and Clatous Chama.

Strikers: Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Chris Mugalu, Miraji Athumani, Luis Miquissone, and Ibrahim Ajibu.