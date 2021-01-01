Caf Champions League: Simba SC must use dead balls to beat Al Merrikh – Da Rosa

The Belgian explains the importance of using dead ball situations and also confirms a change of playing style against the Red Devils

Simba SC coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa has told his players to make good use of dead balls so as to get positive results when they face Al Merrikh in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday.

The Msimbazi giants will host the Red Devils from Sudan in their fourth match of the group at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam knowing a win will guarantee them a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history.

Simba are currently leading the group on seven points having won their first two 1-0, against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt, before the 0-0 stalemate against Al Merrikh in Sudan.

During their first match against AS Vita, Simba won courtesy of a penalty from Chris Mugalu while against Al Ahly, they secured the win after Luis Miquissone notched the all-important goal.

Simba coach Gomez has now told his players the importance of using dead ball situations saying they can boost their chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

“I have been telling them [my players] a lot of the time they have a job to make good use of these isolation balls so they can get results early so it’s important to do well and kill off matches,” Gomez said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“In practice, we have been working on it regularly so I am confident that with our upcoming matches there will be more change especially our game against Al Merrikh, I want to see more of the use of the balls, we can do better and I know the players know.”

Gomez has also explained why they will have to change their style of play when they face Al Merrikh in the rematch.

“It’s a very important game for us because it will make our job easier to play in the next stage and Al Merrikh everyone saw the way they play faster and stronger, my team needs to realise that,” Gomez continued.

Article continues below

“Fortunately, everyone knows the importance of getting three points in the game, we will increase the strength to play from the back to the front, and of course, we will succeed.”

Simba have played in the group stage of the competition twice in the past but have never progressed, and they now have a chance to make history but they will have to achieve the feat without home support after Caf banned fans from attending the match owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Apart from missing fans, Simba will also be without the services of defender Pascal Wawa and midfielder Taddeo Lwanga due to suspension having accumulated two yellow cards each.