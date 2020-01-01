Caf Champions League: Simba SC must innovate to go far – Dewji

The club’s chairman now says the coach must work on many aspects in the team if they are to go far in the competition

Simba SC chairman Mohamed Dewji is worried the team will not reach their targets in the Caf if they don’t come up with new ideas in the next round of the competition.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi qualified for the second preliminary round after eliminating Nigerian outfit Plateau United 1-0 on aggregate. Simba won the first leg played in Abuja and battled to a 0-0 draw in the return leg played in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Simba have since been drawn to face of Zimbabwe in the next stage of the competition, who reached the stage on a 4-1 aggregate win after eliminating Costa De Sol of Mozambique.

The Zimbabwean champions won the first leg played in Maputo 2-1 before claiming a 2-0 win in the return leg played in Harare on Saturday.

After watching Simba against Plateau United, Dewji has admitted the club’s coach Sven Vandenbroeck has a lot of work ahead of him to make sure he uplifts the level of the team’s fighting spirit and also come up with new ideas to reach the group stage of the competition.

“I am thankful to God that we have penetrated into the next stage,” Dewji said as quoted by Daily News. “I am not a coach but we need to uplift our level of fighting, train hard, and innovate with new ideas.

“During our game against Plateau United, we missed many scoring chances and excelled to stamp a big possession plus having more than ten corners of which none of them necessitated us to get a goal.

“We need to realise we are in the men's’ contest as such, we must fight and fight hard. Let me urge Simba members and fans to always come in big number and support their team.”

Simba have already set a target of reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

The first leg of the Simba vs Platinum will be played on December 22 or 23 in Zimbabwe with the return leg planned for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on January 5 or 6, 2021.