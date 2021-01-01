Caf Champions League: Simba SC launch 'Total War in Dar' slogan for Al Ahly visit

Wekundu wa Msimbazi hope to beat the Egyptian side in their third meeting in a continental championship

Simba SC have formed a rallying call ahead of a Caf Champions League tie against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Tuesday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will host Al Ahly at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam and the former have coined 'Total War in Dar' as their slogan ahead of the key game.

"The last time we met here in Dar es Salaam we defeated Al Ahly 1-0 in 2019 and our slogan then was 'Yes, we can'," Haji Manara, Simba's spokesperson, told reporters on Friday.

"Before the last game [vs FC Platinum] we said 'War in Dar' a war that was fought in 90 minutes, it was a war of blood and sweat and we emerged victors.

"This time around the clarion call is [Total War in Dar'. Al Ahly are a big team but we are at a point of no return we must fight them and we must win."

Manara revisited history as he backed up his arguments that Simba are destined for a home win against the Egyptian Red Devils.



"The previous home match came when we had been defeated 5-0 by both Al Ahly and AS Vita and we were laughed at," he added.



"But we ended up picking a 1-0 win that almost took us to the quarter-finals early. Every time we have played against Al Ahly in Tanzania, we have ended up winners. We defeated them in 1985 when they were the defending champions of Caf Club Cup Winners and the latest win was 1-0 when Meddie Kagere scored.

"We are capable of beating them again. Everyone associated with Simba has that hope that we can win on Tuesday. From the players, the technical bench, officials and fans all are hopeful."

Manara also revealed players turned down an offer to take rest days after struggling against Biashara United, eventually winning 1-0.

"The players did not take off days granted after the Biashara game because they need to train and give Tanzanians an entertaining game against Al Ahly," he continued.

"We accept that we are not at their levels but Simba always love playing big teams.

"We are psychologically prepared knowing that we have no other choice but to win on Tuesday. A win will take us closer to our target which is to qualify for the semi-final of the Champions League."

The second Group A game has come after Simba won the away match against AS Vita.