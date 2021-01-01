Caf Champions League: Simba SC in Pot 3 for Friday's draw

Wekundu wa Msimbazi advanced after 4-1 aggregate won over FC Platinum of Zimbabwe

Simba SC have been placed in Pot 3 for Friday's Caf group stage draw to be conducted in Cairo.

The reigning Tanzanian Mainland League champions qualified after an aggregate 4-1 win over Zimbabwean outfit . After a 1-0 loss away, thanks to a Perfect Chikwende goal, Wekundu wa Msimbazi hit back on Wednesday.

Erasto Nyoni put Simba ahead from the penalty spot in the 40th minute before Shomari Kapombe added the second in the 61st minute, John Bocco grabbed the third in added time and Clatous Chama made it 4-0 with seconds left to the final whistle.

As a result, the Msimbazi-based charges have now been placed in Pot 3 alongside Petro de Luanda of Angola, the winner between Sudanese outfit Al Hilal and of and MC Alger of .

Pot 1 is made up of of , 's , Esperance de Tunis from and Tout Puissant Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

of are in Pot 2 alongside of , Horoya AC of Guinea and AS of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

of South Africa, Sudan's Al-Merrikh, Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad, and Teungueth of have been placed in Pot 4.

On Wednesday, Simba took the lead leading up to half-time when Nyoni scored from the penalty spot after Miquissone was brought down inside the box and they went into the break enjoying a 1-0 lead on the day, with the tie on level terms.

On resumption, Simba, who were cheered on by a mammoth crowd, then scored the second on the hour mark, this time Kapombe finishing off a cross from Chama.

It was Kapombe who set up the third goal for Bocco, who had just come on as a late substitute, to beat the Platinum keeper with a low shot.

With the referee checking his watch, Simba were not done yet as Chama drilled home the fourth goal after a defensive lapse inside the Platinum defence to ensure they booked their place in the group stage of the competition for the third time in history.