Caf Champions League: Simba SC in Group A alongside defending champions Al-Ahly

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are aiming at reaching the semi-finals of the annual competition

Mainland League champions Simba SC have been pooled in tough Group A of the Caf in a draw conducted in the Caf headquarters in Cairo, on Friday afternoon.

Simba will play defending champions Al-Ahly of , AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh.

The East Africans will be aiming at going past the quarter-finals of the competition to better their record set in the 2018/19 season. The Msimbazi-based charges reached the last eight but were eliminated by 4-1 on aggregate.

The draw is also a message to the Simba management to hasten their process of searching for the coach after a shock exit of Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck on Thursday.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Simba qualified for the continental competition after winning the domestic league. In the first preliminary round, they eliminated Plateau United of 1-0 on aggregate.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi sealed their place in the group stages after an aggregate 4-1 win over Zimbabwean outfit in the second preliminary round. After a 1-0 loss away, thanks to a Perfect Chikwende goal, Wekundu wa Msimbazi hit back on Wednesday, January 6.

Erasto Nyoni put Simba ahead from the penalty spot in the 40th minute before Shomari Kapombe added the second in the 61st minute, John Bocco grabbed the third in added time and Clatous Chama made it 4-0 with seconds left to the final whistle.

In that final game of coach Vandenbroeck, the hosts Simba took the lead when Nyoni scored from the penalty spot after Miquissone was brought down inside the box and they went into the break enjoying a 1-0 lead on the day, with the tie on level terms.

On resumption, Simba, who were cheered on by a mammoth crowd, then scored the second on the hour mark, this time Kapombe finishing off a cross from Chama.

It was Kapombe who set up the third goal for Bocco, who had just come on as a late substitute, to beat the Platinum keeper with a low shot.

With the referee checking his watch, Simba were not done yet as Chama drilled home the fourth goal after a defensive lapse inside the Platinum defense to ensure they booked their place in the group stage of the competition for the third time in history.

Group A: Al-Ahly, Simba SC, AS Vita, El-Merrikh

Group B: , Al Hilal, CR Belouizdad,

Group C: Horoya AC, Pedro Atletico, ,

Group D: Esperance, , MC Alger, Teungueth