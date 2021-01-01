Caf Champions League: Simba SC have avenged AS Vita Club defeat – Dewji

The Msimbazi giants’ boss praises the players for erasing the 5-0 defeat they suffered against the Black Dolphins in 2019

Simba SC have praised their players for earning revenge against AS Vita Club in their Caf Champions League fixture on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants continued with their fine run in Group A of the competition after they hammered the Black Dolphins from the Democratic Republic of the Congo 4-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, to maintain their unbeaten run and also reach the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Mozambican winger Luis Miquissone, midfielder Clatous Chama (two goals), and forward Larry Bwalya scored for Wekundu wa Msimbazi as AS Vita found the back of the net via Zemanga Soze’s effort, and though it was the first goal they had conceded, Simba retained their top spot ahead of Al Ahly of Egypt.

Despite the huge win, something else caught the eye of Simba chairman Mohamed Dewji who celebrated victory against the same team that hammered Simba 5-0 in their first round of the same competition in 2019.

Simba suffered the huge defeat away in Kinshasa but returned home to win the second round tie 2-1. The two teams were paired together once again in the current campaign with Simba winning the first round match 1-0 away and then returned home to win 4-1 on Saturday.

Dewji has now said they have erased the embarrassing 5-0 defeat they suffered in 2019 by winning 1-0 away and 4-1 at home, meaning they had managed a 5-1 aggregate scoreline against the Black Dolphins.

“God is indeed great,” Dewji wrote on his social media page. “The 5-0 defeat we suffered in Kinshasa has now been avenged because we trusted in God. Simba win 2-1 at home, 1-0 away, and today [Saturday] we won 4-1, please let us count the goals together.”

In another post, Dewji took his time to praise Simba players for reaching the quarter-finals of the competition by stating: “Good job to all the players, they have done something special for this great team, thank you very much.”

Article continues below

In the group’s other game, defending champions Al Ahly came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw away to Al-Merreikh also on Saturday.

Simba lead the group on 13 points from five matches, while Al Ahly are second on eight, AS Vita are third on four while Merrikh are last on two points.

Simba will wind up their matches with a trip to Cairo to face Al Ahly on April 9, the same day AS Vita welcome Merrikh in Kinshasa.