Caf Champions League: Simba SC duo Chama and Miquissone in team of the week

The players impressed for Mnyama in the 4-1 win over AS Vita in a recent assignment

Simba SC duo Clatous Chama and Luis Miquissone have made it into the Caf Champions League team of the week after their good display in the 4-1 win over AS Vita at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

In Group A, Wekundu wa Msimbazi needed just a point to advance to the quarter-final while the Congolese side needed a win to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

The two players were involved in the four goals Mnyama scored. Miquissone's first involvement was in the 30th minute when Bernard Morrisson teed him up and the Mozambique international made no mistake from about 16-yards.

Chama scored his first in the stroke of half-time to put the hosts ahead after Zemanga Soze had equalised for the Congolese side in the 44th minute.

The Zambia international then set up Larry Bwalya in the 66th minute to make it 3-1 in favour of the Tanzania Mainland League champions. The creative midfielder completed his brace in the 84th minute when he combined with Miquissone.

As a result, Mnyama are on 13 points from the five games they have played. They have won four of those, with one ending in a draw.

Simba have managed to score nine goals and conceded just one.



Defending champions Al Ahly are second on eight points after they were held to a 2-2 draw by bottom-placed Al Merrikh. They have won two games, managed as many draws, and lost one.



They have scored 10 goals and conceded five.

Article continues below

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will now play reigning champions Al Ahly in a dead rubber game away on April 9, as AS Vita entertain Al Merrikh in another group game.

Other players who made it to the team of the week include Kaizer Chiefs duo Reeve Frosler and Bernard Parker, Fode Camara and Khadim Diaw from Horoya AC, Zamalek's Mahmoud Hamdi and Ferjani Sassi, Ricardo Goss from Mamelodi Sundowns, and Amir Sayoud of CR Belouizdad.

Match-day five team of the week:

Goalkeeper: Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs), Fode Camara (Horoya AC), Mahmoud Hamdi (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs), Ferjani Sassi (Zamalek), Amir Sayoud (CR Belouizdad)

Attackers: Clatous Chama (Simba SC), Safeldin Maki (Al Merrikh) Luis Miquissone (Simba SC).