Caf Champions League: Matola praises Simba SC's discipline

Wekundu wa Msimbazi come into the game needing just one point to qualify for the last eight of the competition

Simba SC assistant coach Selemani Matola believes good positional discipline has played a massive role in ensuring the team has not conceded any goals in the Caf Champions League group stage.

Despite being in tough Group A alongside defending champions Al Ahly, AS Vita, and Al Merrikh, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have not conceded any goald and have managed to score five in the four matches they have played in the group.

The tactician has, however, insisted their good defensive record will not necessarily count for anything in the match against AS Vita on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"This season, the players' [positional] discipline has been good especially in these continental assignments," Matola told Goal ahead of the game.

"It has helped the team because to date we have not conceded any goal. But as I said earlier it is not a reason for us to loosen; we are prepared because we understand our opponents will be coming into the match stronger hoping to get a win."

In the first meeting away, Mnyama won by a solitary goal scored by Chris Mugalu. Since then, the Tanzania Mainland League champions have claimed two wins and a draw while their opponents have managed to get four points from a win, a draw, and a loss.

While the Msimbazi-based charges need on point on top of their current 10 to seal their place in the last eight, their opponents need a win to stand a chance of advancing.

Despite coming into the match as favourites, Matola insists it will be a tough match but he is optimistic the group leaders will get a positive outcome.

"This is a Champions League match and there is no easy team," the assistant coach added.

"And for us to make it to the quarter-finals we have no alternative but to get a positive outcome and we are prepared to ensure it happens.

"All players are available for the match and we thank God for that. Everyone is fit and in the camp which gives us a massive chance of winning the game."

Al Ahly will be away in Sudan in another group match against Al Merrikh.