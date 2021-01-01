Caf Champions League: Simba SC determined to beat Al Merrikh – Da Rosa

The French tactician explains why he wants three points from the Red Devils in their fourth match of the group on Tuesday

Simba coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa has stressed the importance of going for a win when they take on Al Merrikh in the Caf Champions League on Tuesday.

The Msimbazi giants secured a 0-0 draw against the Sudanese outfit in their first meeting at Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum a week ago and a win for the Tanzanian champions will guarantee them a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history.

Simba are currently leading the group on seven points having won their first two 1-0, against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt, before the stalemate against Al Merrikh in Sudan.

Ahead of the rematch set for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the French tactician has explained why it is important for them to get three points from the fixture.

“It must be a win, it is very important to take the three points tomorrow [Tuesday] because I think we need in this group stage to reach the quarter-finals we will need eleven points,” Gomez told reporters during the pre-match meeting as covered by club's social media pages.

“So it is very important to get the three points tomorrow and I feel very good things, what I could see in the training since four to five days ago it is very good so we are completely committed determined and very positive to get a win from the game.”

Gomez also confirmed only one player – defender Pascal Wawa - is suspended for the match against the Red Devils, allaying fears that Taddeo Lwanga was also not eligible to play.

“Taddeo [Lwanga] will be available to play but Pascal [Wawa] is the only player who is suspended and will miss out because he has accumulated two yellow cards,” Gomez continued.

“But I don’t have any sleepless nights over his absence, it is true he is a good player for us, he has formed a good partnership at the back with his back four but I also have players who can come in and do the job in his absence like Peter Muduhwa, Kenneth [Juma] and Erason [Nyoni], they all have the experience to play in the biggest stage so we don’t need to worry at all.”

Article continues below

On his part, captain John Bocco said their main target from the game is to get three points so they can increase their chances of making it from the group stage.

“We are playing at home and we are ready because of three points, we know we will miss our fans [after the Caf ban], but we want to promise them to support us from wherever they are, we will give them victory to celebrate back at home," he told the same publication.

In another group match, AS Vita will host Al Ahly in Kinshasa after the two teams fought out to a 2-2 draw in the first meeting in Cairo.