Caf Champions League: Simba SC defender Kapombe fit to face UD Songo

The defender assures fans he will be available to play in the first leg match away in Maputo on Saturday

Tanzanian giants Simba SC defender Shomari Kapombe has stated he is fit to play in the Caf despite limping off in the friendly against Power Dynamos.

The overlapping defender was withdrawn at the start of the second half against the Zambian side after picking what looked like a hamstring injury, but he has moved to assure fans he will be available for Simba’s first leg match on Saturday.

“At half time, the coach said if any of us was not feeling well, he should rest because the big match is just around the corner that is why, I opted to inform him about the knock but it is not a serious thing at all,” Kapombe is quoted by Daily News.

“I also want to thank Simba fans for supporting me during the time I picked an injury while playing for the national team, it has not been easy for me but I thank God I have recovered and ready to play again.”

Kapombe says Simba have set a target of reaching the group stage of the Caf Champions League and are eying a good start against UD Songo of Mozambique.

“We don’t know the team [UD Songo] very well, but we want to go there and get a positive result, so as to make our work easier in the return leg at home,” Kapombe continued.

“A convincing result will be good for us and will help us move to the next round. We want to reach the group stage and also try to make even the final, it is possible all we need to do is to play together and stick together as a team.”

Apart from the Caf competition, Simba will also defend the Mainland league title when the season kicks off later in August.