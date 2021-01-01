Caf Champions League: Simba SC must show their greatness in quarter-finals - Da Rosa

The French tactician insists they are among the best teams in Africa and will not fear any team they are paired against in the last eight

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has stated he has no doubts about the quality of the teams they could face in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League, but maintained his side is one of the best on the continent.

The Msimbazi giants finished their Group A campaign, which saw them face African champions Al Ahly of Egypt, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan, at the top with 13 points and will thus meet a team which finished second in their respective group.

The teams that can be paired to face Simba in the quarter-final stage during the draw set for April 30 in Cairo are MC Alger and CR Belouizdad, both of Algeria, and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

The French tactician has said he is aware they will face tough competition as they continue to progress in the competition but maintained it was also time to show Simba are among the biggest teams in Africa.

“We have no doubts about the team we will face in the quarter-finals, every team I believe is the best but we also have to show we are strong and we can do it,” Gomes said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“Right now, Simba is one of the best eight teams in Africa so we have to really show our greatness and continue to be the best.

“I know the resilience of the teams we can face but I have no doubts about that, I have told the players they have to be confident in order to continue their quest for victory and also go far in the competition.”

Simba started their group matches with a 1-0 away win against AS Vita in DR Congo before they returned home to shock Al Ahly 1-0 and then travelled to Sudan, where they secured a 0-0 draw against Al Merrikh.

Al Merrikh then travelled to face Simba at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium where they suffered a 3-0 thumping. Then Simba beat AS Vita 4-1 - it was the first time they conceded a goal in the group.

The Mainland Premier League champions then suffered their first defeat in the group after losing by a solitary goal to Al Ahly away in Cairo last Friday, although the match was nothing more than a dead rubber.