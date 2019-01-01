Caf Champions League: Simba SC confident of advancing – Patrick Aussems

The Belgian is adamant his side will advance after their barren draw in the first leg played in Maputo on Saturday

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems was satisfied with the goalless draw his team registered away against Uniao Desportiva do Songo in the Caf on Saturday.

The Tanzanian giants created several scoring opportunities, but the likes of Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere forgot their scoring boots at home.

It is something which has not gone down well with the coach, but he is still confident of a good game in the return leg to be played in a week’s time.

“It was an open game for both teams, they had their chances and we had ours but none took them,” the Belgian coach told reporters after the match.

“The good thing we did not concede despite playing under pressure. The return leg will be the most important, we will be at home and the support by our fans will be massive, we will get positive results.

“We will also have to be more clinical in front of the goal, today [Saturday], we missed some good chances which could have made a difference."

Simba were the better side against the Mozambican champions, but should blame themselves for not using the chances which came their way.

The main culprit of the missed chances was Kagere, who failed to score when he had just the keeper to beat and on the second occasion, he saw his free header bounce over the bar for a goal kick.