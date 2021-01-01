Caf Champions League: Simba SC coach Gomes on why Mugalu is important to Mnyama

The Frenchman is impressed with the confidence of his striker in Wekundu wa Msimbazi's attacking department

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa is impressed with the way his striker Chris Mugalu has been playing in the Caf Champions League.

The striker has been involved in all four Group A matches played, scoring two goals in the process. The latest strike was a couple of days ago as Wekundu wa Msimbazi claimed a 3-0 win at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with Luis Miquissone and Mohammed Hassan scoring the remaining two games.

Another goal for the Congolese attacker had come away to AS Vita in the 1-0 win and the French tactician has now explained what the towering striker brings to Mnyama.

"In my system, one striker needs to be more confident as compared to others and it is what I have seen in Mugalu," Gomes told the Championi.

"He has been doing well and he showed it in our recent game against Al Merrikh where he scored an important goal.

"It is vital for him to be confident because it benefits the entire team. We also have the likes of Meddie [Kagere] and our captain John [Bocco] who have also been doing well when called upon.

"I am proud to have them."

The Msimbazi Street-based charges lead their group with 10 points and are almost guaranteed a spot in the last eight. They started their campaign with a 1-0 win away to the Democratic Republic of Congo against their hosts AS Vita.

They followed it up with another win by a solitary goal at home over the defending champions Al Ahly with Luis Miquissone scoring the only goal in the first half.

Mnyama went to Sudan to play the Red Devils but were held to a goalless draw before getting a healthy 3-0 win in the second round in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions are the only team in Group A yet to concede a goal and will be hoping to extend their record when they host the Black Dolphins on Saturday, April 3.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi need a point from the Congolese heavyweights to qualify for the quarter-final of the annual competition.