Caf Champions League: Simba SC arranging special video class to analyse AS Vita Club

The French tactician reveals his latest plans to handle the Black Dolphins when they face off in their group fixture on Saturday

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has promised to use the remaining time to study videos of AS Vita Club ahead of their Caf Champions League fixture on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants will host the Democratic Republic of the Congo outfit at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday seeking a draw to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

However, with three days remaining before the team’s face-off, coach Da Rosa has bemoaned missing some of his key players who travelled to various countries to represent their national teams in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

It is the reason the French tactician has said with limited time on his side, that he will have to opt to classes with his squad when they return, so they can study their rivals ahead of the vital clash on Saturday.

“Given the limited time we have to be with my full squad I have decided to organise a class with all my players and my assistants,” Da Rosa is quoted saying by Sokalabongo.

“In that class, we will be looking at various videos of matches that AS Vita have played in the group stage including ours so we can remind ourselves where we are and what we need to do.

“Personally I have done that and there are things I have discovered but now I want to show my players so they understand what to do in the 90 minutes of the game against AS Vita.

“After watching the videos on April 2 [Good Friday], we will practice lightly on the field with the same actions we saw through the video from AS Vita on how to stop and attack them.

“From the training program I have set one thing I know we will have to devise other ways of stopping them and we will not approach them as we did in the first meeting when we beat them away, my plan is to attack them from the first whistle and we must create chances to score, so we can finish them earlier enough.”

Gomes further admitted they will face a trough AS Vita who are also looking to win the game to revive their chances and will also not like to lose twice to the same team.

“If we had enough time it would mean we could put our many plans together but it doesn't matter how the situation is we will prepare the team to go and reap three points in the match,” Gomes continued and urged fans not to worry even if they do not enter the field.

Caf has already communicated to Simba that fans will not be allowed to attend the match owing to Covid-19 restrictions and it will be the second time in the competition that Simba will play minus their fans at Mkapa.

The first time was against Al Merrikh of Sudan whom they ended up beating 3-0.