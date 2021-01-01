Caf Champions League: 'Simba SC are in Egypt to prove win over Al Ahly was not a fluke' - Manara

The two heavyweights have already sealed their places in the quarter-finals of the annual competition

Simba SC Communications Officer Haji Manara insists the club want to prove a win against Caf Champions League defending champions Al Ahly in Dar es Salaam was not a fluke.

The two heavyweights met at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in matchday 2 and Wekundu wa Msimbazi won by a solitary goal scored by Mozambique international Luis Miquissone to ensure his team remained top of Group A.

With the two sides set to meet again on Friday, the vocal official insists Mnyama are ready to prove they can win anywhere and that their first-round triumph was not luck.

"Being a big team, Simba are ready to get a positive outcome wherever they play. So our main aim will be to collect maximum points here," Manara told Goal on Thursday.

"Al Ahly want to prove they were unfortunate to lose in Dar es Salaam, and Simba want to prove we are better by winning again on Friday and our first-round win was not a fluke. We have what it takes to defeat them again; why not?

"The team has trained well and the coach [Didier Gomes Da Rosa] admits there will be some changes to the team, but just minimal and will not affect our plan to win."

The East African heavyweights have already sealed their place in the last eight. They made the first position their own with a game to spare and the outcome of Friday's game will have no impact on the standings.

However, Manara insists there is a lot to play for.

"It is a fact we have advanced to the quarters as group winners," the official continued.

"But we have another record we are chasing, and that is getting a win away in Egypt against the defending champions.

"The last time we played them away [in 2019] we conceded five goals but this time around it will be different. We want to do our best and ensure we do not let the whole country down.

"The most important thing we want to prove is that Simba can get a positive outcome anywhere and it is the reason why the team has travelled with many officials in full swing.

"[Since the 5-0 loss], a lot has changed. The main one being on the playing unit where we have signed quality players and as a result, we are stronger mentally. In the management, we are speaking in unison as well which has helped the team move forward."

Simba are on 13 points while Al Ahly are second with eight.